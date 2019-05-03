David Silva: Japanese Side Vissel Kobe Eye Ambitious Move to Sign Man City Star

Japanese side Vissel Kobe are targeting Manchester City star David Silva with the hope of linking him up with former Spain teammates Andres Iniesta and David Villa.

Iniesta and Villa have both moved to Japan in the last year, but the team have endured a tricky start to the season and are now thought to be looking at new blockbuster recruits to help steer them in the right direction.

Kobe have proven they can lure big names to the club, and The Sun claim that Silva is the next man on their wish list.

Buddhika Weerasinghe/GettyImages

With the team currently sitting 12th in the J1 League having won just three of their nine games, Kobe are keen to help improve the mood around the club, and see a new huge signing as the perfect way to claw their way back up the league table.

As a result, they are said to be preparing a lucrative offer for Silva, who has just one more year remaining on his City contract.

Pep Guardiola is said to be desperate for the 33-year-old to at least see out the remainder of his current deal, but ESPN claim that Silva is interested in the move, which could throw a spanner in the works for the Citizens.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, he has previously spoken of his desire to turn out for La Liga side Las Palmas once his City deal expires, given that is where he grew up.

This season, the Spaniard has racked up nine goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances, proving himself to be one of Guardiola's most important players. Although, at 33 years old, he is undoubtedly approaching the final stages of his career, and City are thought to be on the look-out for new midfielders this summer.

Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move, whilst young Phil Foden is also viewed by many as a potential long-term replacement for Silva.