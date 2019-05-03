Eden Hazard: Real Madrid Tipped to Announce Signing 'as Soon as Season Finishes'

Real Madrid are reported to believe that they will complete the signing of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard 'as soon as the season finishes', with the Belgian expected to reignite Los Blancos after the club failed to replace the departing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

While a trophy-less Real are limping towards the finish line this season, Hazard still has much to play for with Chelsea, with the west London club still fighting for a top four finish in the Premier League and also seeking to win the Europa League, either of which would secure all-important Champions League football for next season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

That would explain why, as Marca claim, Real will wait until the end of the season before making anything 'official'. The Spanish sports daily claims that the proposed transfer is 'virtually settled' and that the only thing left to agree is the exact transfer fee.

It is said that despite initial reservations about paying such a large fee for a player with only one year left on his current contract, Real are prepared to break their transfer record to ensure that Hazard joins them, with the current record figure the €100m paid for Gareth Bale in 2013.

If Chelsea do not reach the Europa League final, Marca declares that 12 May, the day after the final Premier League game of the season, has been earmarked as an announcement date.

Understandably, Chelsea are said to want to delay confirmation until their season is complete and news of a high profile outgoing transfer cannot undermine manager Maurizio Sarri.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Marca also make the point that Real usually wait until the end of their own season to announce signings, which would be 19 May. That trend has already been broken once in recent weeks, however, after the club confirmed an agreement to sign Eder Militao from Porto.

Real have also been heavily linked with a summer approach Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as a possible replacement for Luka Modric, but the latest gossip on that front is that Los Blancos could wait until 2020 when the Dane stands to be a free agent.