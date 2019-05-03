EFL Clubs Vote in Favour of Splitting Summer Transfer Window Deadlines

By 90Min
May 03, 2019

English Football League clubs have voted to introduce changes to the summer transfer window ahead of next season.

The deadline for Championship teams signing new players will be moved forward to align with that of the Premier League at 17:00 (BST) on 8th August, with that applying to both permanent and loan deals. Sides from the third and fourth tiers, however, will have until the end of the month to finish their business.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Last season, all EFL members were given up to the final day of August to complete loan signings, though all purchases had to be finalised by the ninth.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said of the alterations (as quoted by Sky Sports): "I'm pleased that the matter has been determined and thereby ensuring clubs have sufficient time to prepare ahead of the summer transfer window opening in June.


"It is right that clubs were given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel in order to come to a decision that benefited their own individual transfer policies."

Despite Harvey's positivity, the amendments have worried some clubs as they mean that the winner of this year's League One playoffs will have just 74 days to bring in any new personnel after their promotion to the Championship is confirmed.

However, the 49-year-old assured those concerned that teams have had adequate time to prepare for the changes. 

He stated: "Consultation with clubs has been ongoing in recent weeks and months, with clubs giving indicative support ahead of a formal vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting, held earlier today."

