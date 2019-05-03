FA Launch Second Phase of Initiative to Increase Asian Representation in Football

The FA has announced the launch of the second phase of its 'Bringing Opportunities to Communities' campaign, as part of a drive to increase representation of Asian communities in football.

The new strand of the campaign focuses on the importance of 'role models' to give those from Asian backgrounds a growing voice within the game, and comes alongside a short film featuring Swansea City's Yan Dhanda, referee Lisa Rashid, England Women’s deaf futsal player Lucindha Lawson and Charlton Athletic Women’s manager Riteesh Mishra.

It is hoped that the film will disprove outdated stereotypes and provide motivation for those who want to follow in theirs and other role models’ footsteps.

The campaign was first launched in 2015, and is part of the wider inclusion plan, ‘In Pursuit ofProgress’ - the FA’s ongoing commitment to ensure the diversity of those leading and governing football better reflects what we see on the pitch in the modern game.

The FA will also launch the first Asian inclusion in football online guide, which will share learnings, case studies and provide guidance on Asian inclusion for football at all levels. It will also form an Asian female guidance group, which will inform the actions needed to embed Asian women in football at all levels. This work will form part of The FA’s next Women’s Strategy starting in 2020 through to 2024.

Paul Elliott, chair of the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board, said of the next phase: "The FA is passionate about helping to create an inclusive and diverse game and we want to continue to encourage and support anyone who wants to enjoy football, regardless of their background.

"We recognise the pivotal role The FA can continue to play in helping to break down the barriers that may stop people from getting involved in football as Asian communities have historically been underrepresented across all areas of the game.

"This campaign also emphasises the crucial effect of positive role models in the game. As a young professional footballer, there were so few diverse players who came before me that I felt I could identify with.

"We want the next generation of young Asians to have those role models to not only inspire them, but to help guide them on whichever pathway into the game they wish to take."