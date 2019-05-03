Fernando Llorente Reveals Hopes for Next Season After Unlikely Revival of Spurs Career

By 90Min
May 03, 2019

Spurs striker Fernando Llorente has expressed his desire to remain at White Hart Lane for the 2019/20 season.

The 34-year-old has been at Spurs for two years and his contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign but, despite being an understudy for Harry Kane during his time in north London, the Spaniard is keen to extend his stay by at least a further year.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Llorente explained that, despite his wish to reach an agreement with the club regarding his future as soon as possible, his focus for the time being is purely on being successful on the pitch for the rest of the season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Llorente said: "I would love to stay for another year, but the truth is I am not thinking much about that right now. I believe the important thing at the moment is the team, not for individual players to think about themselves.

"We are playing super-important games every few days. We have a very, very difficult match against Bournemouth, who are very strong at home - they beat Chelsea 4-0 there, remember - then it's back to the Champions League. 

"We have to be focused on the job. In a few weeks I'm sure there will be time to think about my future and see what's best for everyone."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Llorente has had plenty of playing time recently, with Kane picking up an injury in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City at the beginning of April and, despite rumours that the England captain may be back sooner than expected, his replacement is sure to have a crucial role to play for the rest of the campaign.

