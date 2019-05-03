Getafe Star Djene Linked With €30m Summer Move to Arsenal as List of Defensive Targets Grows

Arsenal are being credited with interest in Getafe defender Djene Dakonam after his very impressive season in La Liga, with the Togo international just the latest centre back to be linked with the Gunners as the club aims to strengthen at the back this summer.

With unlikely Getafe firmly in the fight for Spain's fourth Champions League place, the little known Djene has risen to the fore this season.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

A report originating from Marca (via SportWtiness) has suggested that Arsenal are eyeing the 27-year-old, whose previous clubs include Sint-Truidense and Alcoron, in a deal that could reach £30m. That figure (€35m) is said to be the value of the buyout clause in Djene's current contract.

While no offer has apparently been made yet, the Spanish report claims Arsenal have 'expressed their interest in him in various exchanges'. In addition, it is understood that the player has been promised a move this summer after a number of bids were turned down last year.

In a similar vein, Arsenal were recently linked with £30m-rated Mainz centre-back Jean-Philippe Gbamin, while there has also been gossip about interest in Manchester United man Eric Bailly, who could have been available for as little as £20m.

It remains to be seen what impact Bailly's recent knee injury might have on his summer availability after it was confirmed that he will miss the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Arsenal were initially linked with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti when serious talk of signing a new centre-back first arose earlier this season, but potential budget constraints are likely to make the World Cup winning Frenchman unattainable.

It was reported last month that the Gunners may only have as little as £40m to spend on new players this summer, a figure that would only be boosted if the club secures qualification for the Champions League next season and a handful of high earners are cut from the wage bill.