Hakim Ziyech 'Agrees' Personal Terms With Bayern Munich Ahead of Proposed Move From Ajax

Bayern Munich have 'agreed' a contract with Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech ahead of a proposed switch to the Allianz Arena.

It has been a fabulous season for the 26-year-old, who has accrued a collective total of 41 goals and assists for the Eredivisie leaders across all competitions.

He has been vital in propelling the Dutch giants towards a first Champions League final in over two decades, with de Godenzonen currently holding a 1-0 advantage over Tottenham after the first leg of their last four clash.

Ziyech had previously been linked with a £40m move to Tottenham, but now appears set for a move to the Bundesliga, with the German champions have beaten both Manchester City and Manchester United to the signing of the mercurial playmaker.





That's according to Euro United, who claim the Ajax superstar has concluded successful negotiations with Bayern and will complete his switch in the upcoming transfer window. It's repoted that such is his eagerness to join Niko Kovac's ranks, Ziyech has already begun learning German.





It represents a significant blow for the interested Premier League trio, all of whom would benefit from having a player with his skill-set in their squad.

The Dutch-born creator is lethal in front of goal, possesses excellent passing abilities and has a physical edge to his game, all of which are qualities that would have seen him thrive in the England's top-flight.

Rumours also suggested that Juventus and Borussia Dortmund were monitoring Ziyech's situation at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. However, it seems they are powerless to prevent Die Roten snapping him up.





Ajax welcome Spurs to Amsterdam in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night, with Ziyech likely to be crucial in helping them progress to the tournament's showpiece event.