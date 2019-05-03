How a (Very Unlikely) Premier League Title Playoff Between Manchester City & Liverpool Could Happen

This season's Premier League title has been a robotic slog towards the finish line. A slog of the highest quality mind you, but a slog nonetheless.

2018/19 has been lacking in the unexpected upsets, bizarrely dropped points and much of the usual unpredictability of a title race, as both Manchester City and Liverpool refuse to yield, pushing each other to reach even more impressive heights.

Currently, the Citizens have a one-point lead at the top of the table but, with two matches remaining, that could change in an instant. The two teams have incredibly similar points totals, goal difference and number of goals scored, meaning there is a real possibility that the two teams could finish the season level on all fronts.

If that happens, they would need a playoff to decide the fate of the league title.

In the Premier League Handbook for the current season, a rule states that if the league title "cannot be determined because two or more Clubs are equal on points, goal difference and goals scored, the Clubs concerned shall play off one or more deciding League Matches on neutral grounds, the format, timing and venue of which shall be determined by the Board."

It's unlikely, but football has taught us to never say never.

For this to happen, Liverpool would have to match City's result in one of the remaining two matches - be that a win, loss or draw - and the other game would need to see Liverpool draw and City lose.

However, the number of goals scored over the next two games would also be paramount to the possibility of a playoff. City have scored 90 goals, which is six higher than Liverpool's tally of 84. Pep Guardiola's side also have a goal difference of 68, four higher than Liverpool with 64.

A four-goal swing in Liverpool's favour, coupled with the two sides finishing level on number of goals scored, would lead to a playoff.





Playoffs have been a possibility on a number of occasions in the past, but it has never happened. It certainly seems unlikely that it would be needed this year, but the Premier League has a funny habit of throwing up the unexpected.

These two have been two of the best the division has ever played host to (pointswise). A playoff might be a fitting way to celebrate and separate them.