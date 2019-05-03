Huddersfield vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United travel to relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon with both sides looking to arrest poor runs of form.

United are without a victory in three Premier League games while Huddersfield have lost their last nine matches in a row.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side know they must take all three points at the John Smith's Stadium if they are to have any chance of finishing in the Champions League places, with the Red Devils currently three points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are looking to give their fans something to cheer in their final home game in the top flight for at least a season, following their relegation to the Championship.

Check out 90min's preview for the clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 5 May What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? John Smith's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert is waiting on fitness updates from four members of his playing staff, all of whom were missing for their 5-0 defeat away at Liverpool last Friday.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Aaron Mooy (hip), Ben Hamer (unspecified knock), Laurent Depoitre (foot) and Phillip Billing (back) are all set for late fitness tests to see if they can make a return to the matchday squad, while right back Florent Hadergjonaj is fit and able to return to the 18.

For United, Eric Bailly is set to be replaced by Chris Smalling in the heart of the defence after he picked up a season-ending knee injury last week, but the Englishman himself is a doubt.

Juan Mata is set to keep his place in the side after scoring against Chelsea and Marcus Rashford is expected to be fit despite being forced off during the second half of Sunday's game.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The United boss is expected to keep David de Gea in goal despite his recent mistakes costing his side in both the Premier League and Champions League, despite many fans calling for him to be replaced.

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield Town Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Kachunga, Hogg, Stankovic, Bacuna, Mbenza; Grant. Manchester United De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, McTominay, Pogba; Mata; Rashford, Sanchez.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have faced each other 49 times in their history with United coming out on top on 23 occasions. Huddersfield have picked up 11 victories and there have been 15 draws.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It was United who picked up the three points in the reverse fixture this season, with Paul Pogba scoring twice in a 3-1 win.





The Terriers recorded a memorable victory in this fixture last season, Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre both netting.

Recent Form

Both sides are in dreadful form, with only one victory between them in their last ten league matches.

Huddersfield have lost their last nine on the bounce and have scored just twice in the last five games. In those same five games, they have conceded 17 goals.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Things are not much better for the visitors with United losing three of their last five and only getting one win in that time.

The Red Devils have not won in three in a run which looks to have cost them a place in next season's Champions League.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games:

Huddersfield Town Manchester United Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield (26/4) Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (28/4) Huddersfield 1-2 Watford (20/4) Man United 0-2 Manchester City (24/4) Tottenham 4-0 Huddersfield (13/4) Everton 4-0 Manchester United (21/4) Huddersfield 1-4 Leicester City (6/4) Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United (16/4) Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield (30/3) Manchester United 2-1 West Ham (13/4)

Prediction

United know they must take all three points if they are to have any chance of catching the teams above them and they could not have picked a better side to face in those circumstances.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Huddersfield have won just twice at home all season, only scoring nine goals in that time and, despite all the problems currently engulfing the away side, United should have too much for the hosts.