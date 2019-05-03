Jonjo Shelvey Reveals Biggest Career Regret Ahead of Newcastle's Weekend Clash With Liverpool

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has revealed his regret at leaving Liverpool in order to join Swansea.

The 27-year-old left Merseyside after three years to join the Swans for a fee of £5m, having made 47 appearances in the Premier League for the Reds.

His current side Newcastle play title-chasing Liverpool this weekend and ahead of the game, Shelvey has admitted that he shouldn't have been so quick to quit Anfield in pursuit of more regular football.

"I probably shouldn't have left Liverpool. I had the option to stay, but I felt I had to go away as I was at that age where I wanted to play football matches," he told The Chronicle.

"You'd get a game one week, big players would come back and you'd be out of the team next week. It was stop-start. I came away from Liverpool and kinda had regrets. But it is what is. I played a lot of football at Swansea, and that helped me get a move to Newcastle."

Shelvey made 96 appearances for the Swans before joining Newcastle for a fee of £12m in January 2016.

Newcastle were relegated to the Championship at the end of that season but Shelvey helped get the Magpies back to the Premier League at the first attempt, featuring in 42 of their 46 Championship games as he was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

He made 32 appearances last season but has been out of favour in the current campaign, starting just nine league games. He made his first start for over five months against Brighton last week and is expected keep his place when his former side visit St James' Park this weekend.