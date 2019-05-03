Juventus vs. Torino Live Stream: How to Watch Serie A Online

How to watch Juventus vs. Torino in Serie A on Friday, May 3.

By Emily Caron
May 03, 2019

Juventus hosts city rival Torino in Serie A on Friday, May 3 at Allianz Stadium. 

Juventus enters the match with nothing to play for after already clinching an eighth straight Serie A title. It can play spoiler for its neighbor, though, with Torino one of five teams in the mix for a top-four berth and a place in next season's Champions League. 

Led by strike Andrea Belotti, Torino has lost just once in its last 14 matches to climb into seventh place with 56 points. It trails fourth-place Atalanta by just three points, though, meaning a win over its rival would carry more meaning than usual.

Juventus edged Torino in their earlier meeting this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty kick the difference in a 1-0 win.

Here's how to watch the match: 

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message