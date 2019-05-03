Juventus hosts city rival Torino in Serie A on Friday, May 3 at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus enters the match with nothing to play for after already clinching an eighth straight Serie A title. It can play spoiler for its neighbor, though, with Torino one of five teams in the mix for a top-four berth and a place in next season's Champions League.

Led by strike Andrea Belotti, Torino has lost just once in its last 14 matches to climb into seventh place with 56 points. It trails fourth-place Atalanta by just three points, though, meaning a win over its rival would carry more meaning than usual.

Juventus edged Torino in their earlier meeting this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty kick the difference in a 1-0 win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live via ESPN+.

