Liverpool Unveil New Training Gear Ahead of 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
May 03, 2019

New Balance have revealed a new collection of Liverpool training gear ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The gear features the logo of new sponsor AXA, who struck a deal with Liverpool in October 2018, and this could be the last collection manufactured by New Balance, whose deal with Liverpool expires at the end of next season.

New Balance have designed a number of different pieces, which fans will be able to see Liverpool stars sporting during training sessions and in the build-up to matches.

For those who like to watch training sessions, they will see Jurgen Klopp's squad wearing the new Vector Speed Top, which is specifically designed to help increase agility as a result of its streamlined fit.

Ahead of games at Anfield, the squad will be seen sporting various different items of clothing, such as the new Pre-Game Jersey and Game Jacket, both of which will feature New Balance's DRY technology, which will help keep those who wear it cool and comfortable.

The collection also features hoodies and tracksuits which the players will wear whilst on their way to games, all of which also features Heat Technology to keep players feeling fresh during the build-up to games.

Just like the new 2019/20 home kit, each item will also feature the signature of Bob Paisley, as a tribute to the club's most successful manager of all time in the year he would have turned 100 years old.

This may be the last collaboration between Liverpool and New Balance, with the Reds keen to explore other manufacturing options at the end of next season. They certainly could resign with the Boston-based company, but are hoping to secure a more lucrative deal to help generate further income.

