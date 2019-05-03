Man City Meet Joao Felix's Parents Ahead of Potential Bruno Fernandes Double Deal

Manchester City have met with the parents of Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, as they hope to complete a double deal to sign both Felix and Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes.

Both players have attracted interest from some of Europe's top sides and are expected to cost huge sums of money this summer, especially if bidding wars are sparked for either player..

However, according to Portuguese outlet Record, City are looking to act early to win Felix's signature, as director Txiki Begiristain met with the 19-year-old's parents to try and give them an advantage in the race for the forward.

This is all part of their plan to lure both Felix and Fernandes to the Etihad Stadium, with Record stating in a separate report that they intend to sign both players early in the transfer window.

City are keen to use Bernardo Silva's role in the Portuguese national team to their advantage, with the midfielder recently speaking about his admiration for Fernandes.

Signing both players is expected to be a tough challenge, with rivals Manchester United also hoping to secure deals for the pair early in the transfer window. However, the Red Devils fear City may have the advantage at the minute, given they can offer guaranteed Champions League football next season.





City have used this uncertainty by stepping up their own pursuits of the duo, in the hope that they can sign both whilst United remain out of the running for Europe's most prestigious competition.





The Red Devils currently sit sixth, three points behind Chelsea in fourth, and Champions League qualification is now out of their hands with just two games remaining.

Both Fernandes and Felix have been in top form this season. With Sporting, Fernandes has racked up 28 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, whilst Felix has managed 18 goals and 11 assists this year.

As a result, the two players have attracted plenty of interest across Europe, but the two Manchester clubs are expected to go head-to-head for both.