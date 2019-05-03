Manchester United Willing to Pay Alexis Sanchez £13m to Leave Club in Attempt to Free Up Funds

Manchester United are prepared to continue paying half of floundering forward Alexis Sanchez's £26m salary as they look to tempt another club into signing the Chilean.

The 30-year-old has had endured a nightmarish time on the pitch since switching from Arsenal in January 2018, netting just five times in 44 appearances for the Red Devils. He has over three years left on his gargantuan £500,000-a-week contract, with that pay packet unsettling numerous members of the United squad whilst also hindering the side's attempts to purchase new players.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have the final say on Sanchez's future at Old Trafford, though the club's hierarchy are open to letting him go. However, a transfer away is dependant on another team being willing to take on his mammoth wages.

According to the Daily Mail, the Norwegian and United have accepted that they may have to make a compromise to get the misfiring marksman off their books. They believe their best hope of doing so is a loan deal, with it likely being necessary that they subsidise the move for interested parties.

The Champions League quarter-finalists would prefer Sanchez to make a permanent move elsewhere, though they are eager to ensure he avoids joining a top Premier League rival.

Despite that inclination, the Red Devils feel a loan spell could help the ex-Arsenal man rediscover his form of yesteryear, with Sanchez having scored 30 times during his final full season at the Emirates Stadium.

It would prove hugely beneficial for United if he were to reach such performance levels once more, as it would serve as leverage when trying to sell the out-of-favour striker.

Though paying £13m for a player who is not even at the club is far from ideal, it would free up significant funds as Solskjaer looks to reshape his stumbling side.