Mats Hummels Waiting On Bayern Munich Hierarchy to Confirm He's Part of Future Plans

Bayern Munich centre-back Mats Hummels says that he is waiting for club officials to inform him that he has a future at the Allianz Stadium.

The 30-year-old was axed from Joachim Loew's German national squad in March along with Die Roten teammates Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller, whilst also being afforded less game time for the Bundesliga champions at the start of the season.

However, he has worked his way back into coach Niko Kovac's first-choice XI in recent months, becoming a key figure in their resurgent push for a seventh successive title.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

The former Borussia Dortmund defender's time with the Bavarians appeared to be coming to an end after his reduced game-time in the early stages of this campaign. Nevertheless, he wrestled back his spot in the side believes he could still be important for the club.





Discussing his situation at Bayern with German news outlet Kicker, Hummels stated: "If it had gone on like in the first half of the season, I would have had to worry, of course. But it's looking better again now.





"I look at the whole thing and always pay attention to what's going on and what the club are planning. If the club say that I'm fully part of their plans, everything is fine," he finished.





Hummels has made just 19 Bundesliga appearances this campaign, with his position in Kovac's team threatened by the acquisitions of French defensive duo Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez ahead of next season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

German international forward Muller has also been linked with an exit this summer. Both Milan and Inter are alleged to have made approaches for the World Cup winner, along with an unnamed Premier League club.