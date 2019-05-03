Matthijs de Ligt 'an Admirer' of Bayern Munich But Is Yet to Make a Decision on His Future

Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt has been described as "an admirer" of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, as doubts begin to emerge over his potential move to Barcelona.

The 19-year-old has taken Europe by storm this year, guiding Ajax to the Champions League semi-final at the expense of both Real Madrid and Juventus. He has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona alongside teammate Frenkie de Jong, but plenty of European powerhouses remain keen.

👏 Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt = youngest player to captain a side in the #UCL semi-finals (19 years, 261 days). pic.twitter.com/H8L7loxqz0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 30, 2019

One such interested party is Bayern and, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, De Ligt is a fan of Niko Kovac's side, adding that they are the only side, other than Barcelona, who he would consider joining.

The Dutchman was spotted taking a picture of himself in front of the Bayern logo when the two sides met in the group stages of the Champions League, prompting rumours that he could favour a move to the Bundesliga this summer. However, since then, links to Barcelona have continued to dominate headlines.

However, according to SPORT, a move to Camp Nou has stalled as De Ligt's value continues to rise as a result of his dominant performances in Europe. His agent, Mino Raiola, believes De Ligt is worth far more than he was in January, and Barcelona have yet to agree to his demands.

A move had been incredibly close to completion, but the recent bump in the road has opened the door to Bayern, who may now have a chance to steal De Ligt from under Barcelona's nose.

De Ligt's representatives have agreed that they will now listen to offers from any interested teams, including the likes of Paris Saint-German and Juventus, although Falk's update suggests the wonderkid will only entertain offers from Bayern as he waits for Barcelona to return with a better offer.

The Blaugrana remain desperate to sign De Ligt and they will continue to bid on him until the moment he is taken off the market, although their path to signing him is no longer as clear as it once was.