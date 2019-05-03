Maurizio Sarri Defends Decision Not to Start Eden Hazard After Chelsea Secure Frankfurt Draw

By 90Min
May 03, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed he dropped Eden Hazard to the bench for their Europa League semi-final first leg draw at Eintracht Frankfurt to keep the Belgian fresh.

The Blues looked in trouble when Luka Jovic put the Bundesliga side ahead, before Pedro equalised on the stroke of half time following good work from Ruben Loftus-Cheek - giving Sarri's side a vital away goal.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Hazard was brought on with half an hour to go with a much-improved Chelsea pushing for a winner, but they ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw, despite Frankfurt looking out on their feet by the end.

"For a player that has 70 matches in a season, starting him from the bench is a normal reaction," Sarri said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport, adding: "We have to play again in 62 hours."


The 28-year-old winger has only started twice for Chelsea in the Europa League this season, but also been the subject of intense speculation regarding a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Italian did not inform his talisman that he would not be starting at the Commerzbank Arena.

Sarri said: "I don't speak with the players that I want to put on the bench.


"He is a player, so I have to do it otherwise I have to speak to everyone. He was a normal way, joking as usual. He knows the truth very well."

"We have to play five matches in two weeks with the same importance. We don't know yet which is the right way. We want both, the Champions League and the Europa League win.

"This time we don't want to just play the final, we want to win it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message