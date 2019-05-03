Napoli vs Cagliari Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Napoli host Cagliari on Sunday as they look to consolidate second place in the Serie A table.

I Partenopei have all but secured a place in next season's Champions League as they are 12 points clear of fifth-placed Roma with four games remaining. In their last fixture Napoli beat Frosinone 2-0 away from home, with goals from Dries Mertens and Amin Younes.

Cagliari are 11th in Serie A and last time out they suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Roma.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 5 May What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier 1 Referee? Daniele Chiffi

Team News

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has been out since last week with adductor problems but is expected to recover in time to play here.

Midfielder Amadou Diawara has been out since March with muscular problems and is expected to miss out once again.

Vlad Chiricheș sustained a dislocated shoulder in April that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and the club confirmed on Thursday that he has undergone successful shoulder surgery.

Nikola Maksimovic and Allan both suffered injuries towards the end of April and are doubts to play.

Cagliari have three long-term absences. Lucas Castro sustained a cruciate ligament injury in November that sidelined him for the rest of the season, former Liverpool centre back Ragnar Klavan suffered an MCL injury in April that also ended his campaign while on-loan defender Maxime Leverbe will miss the rest of the season and undergo knee surgery in June.

Midfielder João Pedro is a doubt to play.

Predicted Lineups





Napoli Meret; Malcuit, Luperto, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejón, Zielinski, Ruiz, Younes; Mertens, Milik. Cagliari Cragno; Srna, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Pellegrini; Ionita, Cigarini, Padoin, Barella; Thereau, Pavoletti.

Head to Head Record





Napoli won the league fixture between the two sides in December in dramatic circumstances - with a 91st minute goal from Arkadiusz Milik.

I Partenopei have won 16 of 35 Serie A meetings between the teams, with Cagliari winning seven games and 12 ending in draws.

Cagliari have an abysmal recent record against the home side, losing the previous six fixtures and have failed to beat Napoli in the last 17 games between the sides, with their last victory coming in April 2009.

Recent Form





Napoli have only won two of their last five league games and have failed to win their last two home fixtures.

Cagliari have also won two of their last five league games but have failed to win either of their last two away fixtures.





Their away form has been extremely poor this season, mustering just two victories in 17 away games.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games.

Napoli Cagliari Frosinone 0-2 Napoli (28/4) Roma 3-0 Cagliari (27/4) Napoli 1-2 Atalanta (22/4) Cagliari 1-0 Frosinone (20/4) Chievo 1-3 Napoli (14/4) Torino 1-1 Cagliari (14/4) Napoli 1-1 Genoa (7/4) Cagliari 2-1 SPAL (7/4) Empoli 2-1 Napoli (3/4) Cagliari 0-2 Juventus (2/4)

Prediction

Napoli have failed to win their last two home games but have generally been strong at Stadio San Paolo this season.

Cagliari's away form has been abysmal and they will be coming into this game with their confidence low following their heavy defeat to Roma.

Considering all of these factors, Napoli should ease to victory here.