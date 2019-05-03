Newcastle vs Liverpool: Selecting Jurgen Klopp's Best Available Reds Lineup

Liverpool face Newcastle United on Saturday in their penultimate game of the Premier League, with the title race still on a knife edge.

A midweek defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League doesn't seem to have dampened the Reds' spirits ahead of the weekend, with Jurgen Klopp heaping praise on Wednesday's performance.

Liverpool did, however, lose Naby Keita through injury and the midfielder has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, while Roberto Firmino made an appearance off the bench and could return to the starting lineup this weekend.

Here's how the Reds could line up for Saturday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - His clean sheet against Huddersfield Town last weekend was his 20th of the season, becoming only the fifth player to achieve the feat in Premier League history.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Benched in Barcelona, Alexander-Arnold should make an immediate return to the starting lineup at Newcastle.

Joel Matip (CB) - Matip was rested against Huddersfield, bringing an end to a run of 13 consecutive starts.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - The PFA Player of the Year will be grateful for a weekend without facing Lionel Messi after a tough evening at the Camp Nou.

Andy Robertson (LB) - Robertson's two assists against Huddersfield took him into double figures for this league campaign - more than double last season's tally.

Midfielders

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fabinho (DM) - The Brazilian scored his first and only goal of the season so far in a 4-0 win over the Magpies on Boxing Day.

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - Wijnaldum's spell at St James' Park earned him a move to Anfield, after scoring 11 goals in a Newcastle shirt.

Jordan Henderson (CM) - The Liverpool captain should be up for this one more than most, given his Sunderland background.

Forwards

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Salah has already scored against Newcastle this season and is leading the race for the Golden Boot on 21 goals with two games remaining.

Roberto Firmino (ST) - Only deemed fit enough for the bench on Wednesday but made a difference when he came on - unlucky not to score with a shot cleared off the line.

Sadio Mane (LW) - Liverpool's form player, Mane reached 20 goals for the season against Huddersfield - comfortably his best return to date.