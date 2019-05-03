Newcastle vs Liverpool: Selecting Rafael Benitez's Best Available Magpies Lineup

Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday night, with nothing but pride at stake for the Magpies.

After a nervy first half of the season, Rafael Benitez's side kicked on to secure their safety for another year with a few games remaining, but they could still have a big impact on the destiny of the title this weekend.

Jamaal Lascelles should return to the starting lineup after missing last weekend's draw with Brighton, while Ayoze Perez looks to recover from a knock picked up at the Amex Stadium.

Here's how the Magpies could line up for Saturday's clash at St James' Park.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - Last month, Dubravka reached double figures for clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Javier Manquillo (RWB) - Manquillo has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot this season but the Spaniard should make his fourth consecutive start against his former club on Saturday.

Fabian Schar (RCB) - The Swiss international has enjoyed a strong debut season at St James' Park, making 20 starts and scoring three goals.

Jamaal Lascelles (CB) - Lascelles missed last weekend's draw with Brighton with a stomach problem but the captain should be fit for Liverpool's visit.

Paul Dummett (LCB) - The Welshman conceded a penalty in December's reverse fixture, when he was judged to have brought down Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Matt Ritchie (LWB) - Ritchie has been used in several positions this season, with Benitez deploying him as a wing-back for the most part.

Midfielders

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Ayoze Perez (RW) - No player has scored more goals in the Premier League since the start of March than Perez, who has five goals in his last three appearances.

Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - Shelvey made his first start since November against Brighton and even wore the captain's armband in Lascelles' absence.

Isaac Hayden (CM) - The 24-year-old has started every game since Christmas for the Magpies.

Christian Atsu (LW) - Atsu is still yet to register a goal or assist this season across all competitions. That is bad.

Forwards

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Salomon Rondon (ST) - Rondon is one goal away from reaching double figures in the Premier League for the first time.