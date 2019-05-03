Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Backs Under-Fire Man Utd Forwards to Improve in Near Future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out in support of forwards Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, all of whom have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks.

The trio's poor form has been indicative of the club's recent disappointing run of results. Lukaku is without a goal in his last eight games, Rashford has not scored in six appearances, whilst Martial has not found the back of the net since March's 2-1 win over Watford.

Speaking to MUTV (via Manchester Evening News) ahead of his side's trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday, Solskjaer backed the group to rediscover their best form soon, adding that a drop in form is inevitable for any striker.

On Lukaku and Rashford, he said: "They haven’t scored enough on the chances we’ve created but that happens. At the beginning when I came in we were very efficient, chances created compared to scored, and then the other side David [de Gea] was unbelievable.





"We had a few chances against us and didn’t concede, now that fortune has changed and the margins and details have gone against us. If you look behind results, as a striker, as a keeper you’re facing little margins there and we’ve been working on scoring and creating."

Solskjaer then discussed Martial, who has faced a lot of criticism from fans in recent weeks over a perceived lack of effort after signing his new contract in January. The Frenchman was a vital part of the United squad in the early days of Solskjaer's reign, but has now lost his place in the lineup and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

A video emerged of Martial during a pre-match warm up, in which the Frenchman can be seen doing little to no exercise, leaving many fans frustrated with his attitude.

When asked whether Martial had become complacent following his new contract, Solskjaer said: "Anthony’s got goals in him, it’s up to us to move forward and get that into him again, so I’m sure we’ll see him scoring goals again in the future."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind Chelsea in fourth. With upcoming matches against both Huddersfield and Cardiff City, the Red Devils will be targeting maximum points in order to keep the pressure on their top-four rivals, but their destiny remains out of their own hands.