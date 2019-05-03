Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Updates on David de Gea, Eric Bailly & Man Utd's Transfer Plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that David de Gea will start Sunday's Premier League clash at Huddersfield Town - despite a series of errors in recent weeks that has called his place in the Manchester United team into question.

Solskjaer, speaking on Friday ahead of Sunday afternoon's game, did reveal that De Gea's understudy, Sergio Romero, was injured and unable to take part, but admitted that he maintains full confidence in the Spaniard.

De Gea's error led to a Chelsea equaliser in United's last game - one which they needed to win to strengthen their top four hopes - while he has also made mistakes against the likes of Barcelona and perhaps could have done better with goals against Manchester City and Everton in recent weeks. United are currently three points off fourth place with two games to go.

Solskjaer on David De Gea's Place

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

When asked who would start in goal, the Norwegian said, via M.E.N.: "I would think so, yeah, he will play. Sergio [Romero] was injured yesterday so didn't train, tweaked his knee, so David's been training well this week.

"He (De Gea) has been fantastic this season. Towards the end now he's been in headlines for the wrong reasons but he has to deal with that.

"The goalkeeping department are fantastic, with Emilio [Alvarez], Sergio, Lee [Grant] and David, they've been such a tight-knit group. They've experienced better times than just now but he's ready for Sunday.

"David's confident and looking forward to the next two games, he wants to prove how good a goalkeeper he is. The performances over the years, David's got all my confidence."

Pressed if Romero would start but for his injury, Ole coyly reacted: "Ifs and buts and hypothetical questions, Sergio knows how much I rate him."

Solskjaer on Eric Bailly & Squad Injuries

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Eric Bailly was carried off with a knee injury in the Chelsea draw, with initial signs pointing to a long lay off. However, Solskjaer provided an update on his condition and suggested that - even while he will miss the remainder of the season and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations - that the Ivorian could be back in time for pre-season.

“Eric [Bailly] has probably been the one smiling the most out of all of us because you fear the worst," he added. "We think he'll be back for pre-season, so that's positive."

As for elsewhere, and those fans hoping Mason Greenwood will feature after starring at youth level of late: ”There are a few little niggles, so let’s count the numbers on Sunday morning, I reckon. Mason started off this week training but then he’s out injured again, unfortunately.

“We were looking at bringing him into the squad for the last two games – maybe he’ll make the last one [against Cardiff].”

Marcus Rashford was last reported as likely to be fit for the game, while Romelu Lukaku was struggling with an injury and could miss the remainder of the season. Solskjaer however failed to give too much away.

Ole on Man Utd's Transfer Plans

"I will have the final say when players come in. Players still want to come to Man Utd"



More: https://t.co/VGVWICVu9U pic.twitter.com/n0YZhK0Z7X — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 3, 2019

Solskjaer revealed (again) that he doesn't feel United will have any trouble attracting big name signings - even if they fail to reach the Champions League group stages for next season.

"We might be in the Champions League next year, because we have got a chance, or we might not be," Solskjaer said, as reported by Sky Sports. "You would be surprised how many agents have been telling us that their clients would love to be a part of Manchester United in the future.

"That is just the lure of Manchester United because they know with the potential here and the size of the club that we will, in the end, get back to good days.

"Yes, we are having a tough time at the moment. We have had a few seasons where we have not reached the standards we expect but that is up to me and up to the club to change it as quickly as possible

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"If it is a season without the Champions League, who knows? But players still want to come to Manchester United and you would be surprised by the names we get asked about.

"I’ll have a final say if a player comes in or go out and we’ve got regular meetings, I’m happy with the way it’s going and we’re supposed to sign 250 players so hopefully we can get players in you have written about as well."

At least Ole is confident...