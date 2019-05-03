Tom Cairney Pens New Fulham Contract to Tie Long-Term Future to Craven Cottage

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has signed a new and improved long-term deal which will keep him at Craven Cottage until June 2024.

Cairney has made 31 appearances in the Premier League for the Cottagers this season, notching just one goal and one assist in a difficult campaign for the club.

But the negativity of the 2018/19 season can now be replaced with hope following the news that the club have tied down their star midfielder to a new long-term contract.

Revealing the news in an official statement on their website, the club declared: "We are delighted to confirm that Tom Cairney has committed his long-term future to Fulham Football Club.

"The skipper has agreed terms on a new contract that keeps him in SW6 until the summer of 2024 – a spell that could be extended by a further year."

They went on to describe him as the team's 'most consistent performer' since he joined in 2015.

Speaking to fulhamfctv upon the announcement, Cairney explained: “The club’s been amazing to me, and to extend my contract again is an amazing feeling. I want to stay for a long time, and hopefully finish my career here.

“This place feels like home. I don’t think you can put a price on happiness, and your life off the pitch as well, and I can’t see myself anywhere else. I feel like I’ve got unfinished business. I want to stay here and I want to get the club back to the Premier League.

“I want to bounce straight back next season. I know how hard the Championship is, but knowing our owners and how ambitious the club is, I’m sure we’ll give it a good go.”

The club's vice chairman Tony Khan added: “Tom Cairney captained Fulham Football Club through our run of 23 matches unbeaten and then scored the winning goal in our 1-0 Championship Play-Off Final win.

“Tom loves this club, our staff and our supporters. This season has been difficult for all of us, but as we look to regroup and start the fight to earn back our place in the Premier League, I don’t know a better person to set things right and lead this squad back again than Tom.

“I’m pleased to announce that TC has extended his contract, he will remain with us at the Club for the fight ahead! Come on Fulham!”