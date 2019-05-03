Transfer Rumours: Lala to Man City, Dembele to Man Utd, Lukaku to PSG & More

Transfer rumours. You love them. I love them. We all love a bit of #thegoss.

Close your eyes for two seconds and you'll miss an avalanche of rumours, with deals ready to fly in all over the shop. Let's not waste any more time, here's seven stories to whet your appetite for the transfer window.

West Ham's Move for La Liga Defender Stalls

David Ramos/GettyImages

Kicking this list off on a high note with a deal in which literally nothing has happened.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, and he's zeroed in on Alaves star Guillermo Maripan. So, Pellegrini said "hey, I want to sign that guy", and Alaves said 'no'. Well then. That was nice while it lasted.

AS (via Inside Futbol) claim the La Liga side are not entertaining offers for the centre-back, so that's probably the end of this story.

Crystal Palace & Burnley to Battle for Cardiff Star if Bluebirds Are Relegated

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Both Crystal Palace and Burnley could do with a new forward who could propel their team to new heights, but it seems they're not looking for one because they're sniffing around Josh Murphy.

Football Insider state that both sides are ready to pounce for the 24-year-old winger if Cardiff City get relegated, and why wouldn't they? I mean, everyone loves a winger who can grab three goals in 28 appearances.

He was great as part of Norwich City's academy as a youngster, but things have not gone as expected. To be fair to Murphy, he has been one of Cardiff's top performers this year, but that probably tells you everything you need to know about the Bluebirds' season.

Arsenal & Man City Ready to Battle for Ligue 1 Breakout Star

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Potentially the oldest breakout star in history, it has been a pretty good year for Strasbourg's 27-year-old right-back Kenny Lala, who has shone in Ligue 1 this season.







Pep Guardiola loves a good shopping spree in the full-back department, and Lala could be the next man to join his ludicrously priced army as Le10Sport state Manchester City scouts have been sent to watch the Frenchman on a number of occasions this season. However, The Sun add that Arsenal want him too, so it might not be so straightforward.





Strasbourg are said to want around £13m for the defender - does Guardiola even know that defenders can be bought for that kind of money? Expect a £50m bid just in case.

Man Utd Joined by Arsenal in Pursuit of Lyon Forward

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

It seems like Arsenal have just stolen the Manchester clubs' transfer plans for the summer. This time it's Manchester United who are going to have to deal with the Gunners.

L'Equipe state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eye on Lyon star Moussa Dembele, but so does Unai Emery of Arsenal. The 22-year-old has struck 13 league goals in his debut season with the Ligue 1 side, and he may be keen on a return to the Premier League, having failed to score in 88 minutes of action with Fulham in the 2013/14 season.

Apparently, Solskjaer has been asking all about his attitude, because he's clearly fed up with some of the hot-and-cold players he currently has at his disposal (did someone say Paul Pogba?)

Tottenham Want Adrien Rabiot But Only if You're Reading in England

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last six months, you probably know Adrien Rabiot is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He has been sat on the naughty step in Paris since December 2018 after refusing to sign a new contract, but who knows where he will end up? In a post on their Italian website, Calciomercato will treat you to a whole page about how much Juventus want to sign him, but they just casually mention that Tottenham Hotspur might want him too. No biggie. But, if you switch over to their English website, Spurs get their own place in the headline, as well as a whole paragraph about how they are ready to break the bank for him. There's obviously something to this story, but Calciomercato only seem to think it's worth mentioning to their English fans. Anyway, it feels like we've been here before - didn't Rabiot already reject the idea of moving to Spurs?

Atletico Madrid Close in on Man City's Forgotten Man Nicolas Otamendi

Michael Regan/GettyImages

You have to wonder what Nicolas Otamendi said to Pep Guardiola last summer to see himself dropped to the bench. He was a vital part of what many deemed to be the strongest Premier League side ever last season, but has been little more than an afterthought this time around.

He has fallen behind Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and the walking fitness concern that is Vincent Kompany, and now AS reckon he might be on his way out, with Atletico Madrid meeting with his agents to get a deal over the line.

With Lucas Hernandez heading to Bayern Munich and Diego Godin nearing a thoroughly dragged out move to Inter, there looks to be an Otamendi-sized void in Atletico's defence.

PSG Want Rid of Edinson Cavani With Romelu Lukaku on Shortlist of Replacements

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages



It feels like Edinson Cavani has been the subject of rumours in every transfer window since about 2008. Here we are, 11 years later, and he's back in the spotlight.







