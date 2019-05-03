UEFA European Under-17 Championships: 10 Players to Watch Out for

Scouts and national team managers across Europe will be keeping an eye on the next generation of footballing talent that will be on display at the UEFA European Under-17 Championships in May.

England's 2017 squad contained Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho, two players who have proven the pathway from youth ranks to footballing stardom is possible if young players shine on the biggest stage.

Sixteen nations travel to the Republic of Ireland in a bid to dethrone defending champions Netherlands, with the top five teams qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil as the UEFA representatives.

Here are ten players who could stand out at the tournament which kicks off on Friday.

Morgan Rogers

West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Morgan Rogers will be hoping to fire the young Three Lions to glory in Ireland.

The young striker, who doesn't even turn 17 until July, has already made a senior first team appearance for the Baggies, coming on as a late substitute in an FA Cup game against Brighton this season.

Ki-Jana Hoever

Liverpool fans will know all about Hoever, who made his first team debut for the Reds in January, coming on as a substitute for Dejan Lovren during an FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

He became the youngest player to feature for the club in the FA Cup and their third youngest in any competition, and will be looking to help the Netherlands defend their title.

Kirill Shchetinin

Russian youngster Shchetinin scored eight goals from six games during qualifying, an impressive return for the right winger who can also play at full back.

The 17-year-old, who is part of the Lokomotiv Moscow academy, will be hoping to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form for his country at the tournament.

Jérémy Doku

Highly rated Jeremy Doku (16) making his official debut for Anderlecht. Liverpool wanted to sign him earlier this year and got permission from #RSCA for talks with the player, but in the end he signed a new deal. #lfc pic.twitter.com/d57ez4MTPJ — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) November 25, 2018

Doku made his league debut for Anderlecht in November. A veteran of Belgium’s 2018 finals campaign, he scored five qualifying goals and can play up front or on either wing.

Doku could benefit next season as Anderlecht are struggling financially and it is believed that making some of the club's highest earners leave would reduce the burden on their finances, which could create first team opportunities for the likes of Doku.

Andri Lucas Guðjohnsen

Former Iceland international forward Eiður Guðjohnsen's 16-year-old son Andri Lucas signs his Real Madrid contract after joining from Espanyol. 🇮🇸✍🏻 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/VEsBJ7ecCd — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) August 7, 2018

The son of former Chelsea and Barcelona star Eiður Guðjohnsen, Andri joined Real Madrid in August 2018 and scored an impressive hat-trick against Germany in the elite round.

The Icelandic youngster will be eager to impress Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane and force his way into the Frenchman's first team reckoning.

Fábio Silva

UYL | Fabio Silva (16) makes it 0-2.



Generational talent.👏 pic.twitter.com/sZIlwY4X33 — Football Wonderkidz (@FootWonderkidz) April 26, 2019

Fábio Silva scored 31 goals for Porto's youth teams in 2017/18 and helped them to win this season’s UEFA Youth League final against Chelsea.

The exciting 16-year-old Portuguese midfielder is being watched by a number of European giants and currently has a buyout clause of €10m.

Mehmet-Can Aydin

Central midfielder Mehmet-Can Aydin, a technically gifted product of Schalke’s youth academy, often draws comparisons to Gelensenkirchen predecessor Mesut Özil thanks to his background and playing style.





The young German will be targeting a breakthrough in the Schalke side and become the driving force in turning the club's fortunes around.

Roberto Navarro

Navarro came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia before signing for Monaco last summer and in January became the French club’s youngest ever player, aged 16 years 270 days.

The Spaniard will want to lead the next bunch of talented youngsters to emerge from the Ligue 1 giants and get the club back challenging for major honours.

Adam Hložek

Slavia 1-1 Sparta: Prague "S" derby ends in stalemate

🇷🇴Adam Hlozek is the youngest player ever to play in the derby

🇵🇱Tomas Soucek scored his 10th goal of the season#CEECupAlumni pic.twitter.com/ckCO7iBwOR — CEE Cup (@cee_cup) April 14, 2019

Aged 16, the Sparta Prague forward Adam Hložek became the youngest player to score in the senior Czech league with his goal against Viktoria Plzeň on 9 March.

A successful tournament for Hložek would make a lot of the top teams' scouts across Europe make regular trips to Prague next season.

Adil Aouchiche

French star Adil Aouchiche stole the show with his seven-goal haul in qualifying - including four in one match against Gibraltar.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's performances will be crucial if the Les Bleus youngsters are to replicate their senior side's heroics last summer.