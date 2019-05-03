Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund: Lucien Favre's Best Available BVB Lineup

Borussia Dortmund head to Werder Bremen on Saturday afternoon looking to avenge their 4-2 defeat to Schalke last weekend.

Victory for Favre's men would have taken them to the top of the Bundesliga after Bayern could only draw with Nurnberg. Instead, Dortmund find themselves two points behind the leaders and will need all three points at the Weser Stadium to stand any chance of winning the league.

Standing in their way is a Bremen side who were recently eliminated in the semi-final of the DFB Pokal Cup and their season now looks like petering out. That said, the men in green have not lost a league game at home in 2019 and will provide a stern test for Dortmund.

Lucien Favre has to contend with a couple of suspensions picked up in the last game and will be forced into changes this weekend.

Let's take a look at how Dortmund could line up:

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Roman Burki (GK): The Swiss stopper will have been furious to have followed up a clean sheet away to Freiburg by shipping four goals to Schalke. Burki will be desperate to put things right this weekend and keep out a strong Bremen team.

Lukasz Piszczek (RB): Piszczek has been missing through injury recently, but has been edging closer to a return. A red card to Marius Wolf will see the right-back suspended for the rest of the season, so the Pole is likely to be rushed back in time to face Bremen.

Julian Weigl (CB): In the absence of injured centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, Weigl has deputised very well. Like his goalkeeper, the German defender will be eager to put right the wrongs of last weekend.

Manuel Akanji (CB): Akanji has been a stand-out performer for Dortmund this season. His form has dipped slightly in 2019, but the 22 year-old will still provide a tough test for the Bremen forward line.

Abdou Diallo (LB): The reliable Frenchman has shown himself to be a experienced head on young shoulders, as his assured displays at full-back have earned him a regular spot in Favre's starting lineup.

Midfielders

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Axel Witsel (CDM): The Belgian was one of few players to impress against Schalke. He put a goal to his name and battled valiantly throughout, alas his efforts were not enough to avoid defeat.

Thomas Delaney (CDM): The Yin to Witsel's Yang, Delaney has marshalled the Dortmund midfield all season. The Dane will look to take control of the Bremen game from the off and get the ball to his more creative attacking players whenever possible.

Mario Gotze (CAM): The World Cup winner has been deployed in a false nine role in recent games. However, suspension for Marco Reus leaves a gap slightly further behind, which Gotze will be expected to fill.

Forwards

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Jadon Sancho (RW): The young Englishman continues to be one of Dortmund's best players. With 14 assists so far this season, Sancho is going to be a key outlet for his side on Saturday as he will torment defenders with his pace and skill.

Raphael Guerreiro (LW): One of Dortmund's brightest players in recent weeks, the Portuguese winger will cause a threat to Bremen with his passing and crossing ability.

Paco Alcacer (ST): Oddly, the Spaniard has not started too many games for Dortmund this season despite his impressive goal tally. But with Reus missing out following his red card, the reshuffle is likely to see Alcacer regain his place at the point of the attack.