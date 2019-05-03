West Ham Line Up Move for Liverpool Right-Back Despite Pablo Zabaleta Contract Extension

May 03, 2019

West Ham United are set to bid for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in the summer despite giving Pablo Zabaleta a contract extension.

Clyne joined Bournemouth on loan in January and is expected to be offloaded by Liverpool in the summer.

West Ham have given Pablo Zabaleta a contract extension but according to a report by Football Insider, they are still in the market for a right-back this summer and have made Clyne their main transfer target.

Ryan Fredericks currently provides competition for Zabaleta at right-back but has started just 10 league games this season.

Clyne is reportedly viewed by Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini as an upgrade on the aforementioned duo and the report states that West Ham will need to pay approximately £10m for the England international.

Clyne started his career at Crystal Palace where he spent four seasons before moving to Southampton.

He spent three seasons with the Saints before signing for Liverpool in 2015 for £12.5m. He was a first team regular in his first two campaigns with the Reds but sustained a back injury before the 2017/18 season began and could not regain his place upon his return. 

Clyne had fallen behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and James Milner in the pecking order at Liverpool this season and he subsequently left to join Bournemouth in January in order to get regular playing time.

He has made 12 Premier League appearances for the Cherries.

