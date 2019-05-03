West Ham Prepared to Sacrifice Attacking Trio as Part of Major Summer Rebuild

West Ham are preparing to undertake a radical overhaul of their playing squad, with up to nine first team players heading for the exit door.

The Hammers have already undergone a major transformation since Manuel Pellegrini took charge of the club last summer, splurging close to £100m on new players such as Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop.

Pellegrini's side currently sit 11th in the Premier League, with their top half aspirations dented by some poor runs of form earlier in the season, and The Sun claim that the Chilean will now oversee a minor clear-out of these fringe players this summer.

Lucas Perez

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Has barely had a sniff of first team action since arriving at the London Stadium, and has been linked with a move back to his native Spain with Real Betis.





The former Arsenal striker, who cost the Gunners £17m when he moved to England from Deportivo, has scored just six goals this season, and despite earning playing more minutes in the latter part of the season, is likely to be shown the exit door.

Javier Hernandez

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Another striker who has been unable to command a regular place in Manuel Pellegrini's side is Mexico's Javier Hernandez.

'Chicharito', as he is affectionately known, has been a more regular starter this campaign, but has failed to find the form that many expected him to deliver since his big money move from Bayer Leverkusen.

He reportedly earns in the region of £140,000 per week at the London Stadium, and Pellegrini is keen to invest that cash elsewhere. Newcastle and Valencia are potential suitors for a striker who would cost around £8m.

Samir Nasri

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The signing of Nasri in the January transfer window was somewhat of a calculated risk, but it's really not worked out as West Ham would have hoped.

The 31-year-old has been plagued with injuries since putting pen-to-paper on a short-term deal, and it's likely that Pellegrini will view his departure in the same manner as a potential Hernandez exit - good for the wage bill.

Andy Carroll

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking of West Ham's wage bill, that brings us nicely on to the equally injury prone Andy Carroll.

The 30-year-old former England international has had multiple surgeries to correct ankle problem, but it's almost certain that the Hammers will cut their losses and get his £90,000 per week wages off the books.

Carroll has been with the club since 2012, but has made just 126 league appearances in that time - averaging just 18 Premier League appearances per season.

Pedro Obiang

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A solid, dependable performer in midfield, Obiang may find himself rather unfortunate to be culled by the Hammers this summer.

The 27-year-old is one of just a handful of central midfielders at Pellegrini's disposal, but the talk of the town over the past year or so is that the Spanish-born battler is set for a move back to Serie A, possibly to former club Fiorentina.

He may well stay, but an exit could be forced from Obiang's representatives if he's not assured of more first team action.

Adrian

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Unable to dislodge Lukasz Fabianski in West Ham's goal, one of the more certain departures this summer is Spanish goalkeeper Adrian.

The former Real Betis stopper has been a faithful servant to the club and is somewhat of a fan favourite for some of his past exploits. However, he craves first team action and ousting Fabianski in goal is not going to happen.

His contract is up at the end of the season and, with fresh terms yet to be offered, the exit door looks likely.

Sam Byram, Edimilson Fernandes & Jordan Hugill

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

These three have been out on loan this season, with the Championship occupying Byram and Hugill, whilst Fernandes has been sampling Serie A action at Fiorentina.

The trio are all talented players, but with West Ham striving to push on and challenge for European qualification, a return to the first team fold is virtually impossible - with the exit door almost certain for all three as a result.

Whatever happens, Pellegrini and the club want to push on this summer and strengthen the Hammers' squad, so all nine leaving is well within the realms of possibility...