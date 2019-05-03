West Ham vs Southampton: Manuel Pellegrini's Best Available Hammers Lineup

West Ham host Southampton on Saturday afternoon, riding high after becoming the first team to win at Tottenham's new stadium, when Michael Antonio's second half goal coupled with an unlikely clean sheet was enough to give the Hammers all three points.

Saturday's clash sees both sides with little to play for, after Saints secured safety with a 3-3 draw against Bournemouth last weekend, however Manuel Pellegrini will be looking to end the season strong and push for a top half finish.

Here's a look at how his side could line up.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - The 35-year-old has been a rock in the West Ham goal all season and has saved his side countless times. He'll be looking to stop an in-form Shane Long.

Pablo Zabaleta (RB) - The veteran right-back has recently signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2020. He's a leader on and off the pitch, and is still putting in top class performances in the top flight.

Fabian Balbuena (CB) - The Paraguayan has made 21 appearances in the league this season and averages seven clearances a game.

Issa Diop (CB) - Diop has had a fantastic maiden season at the London Stadium. A technically gifted centre-half, he's been a top signing for the club and will be an important player going forward.

Arthur Masuaku (LB) - Aaron Cresswell is back in training for the Hammers, but may not be fully fit to start. The Frenchman has done well filling in, and could start again on Saturday.

Midfielders

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Declan Rice (CDM) - A revelation in defensive midfield, Rice has had a terrific season. Asserting himself as an integral player in Pellegrini's side along with establishing himself in the national setup, he'll be hard to keep a hold of in the summer transfer window.

Mark Noble (CDM) - The captain has been solid at the heart of midfield all season and has chipped in with three goals and four assists in the league.

Michail Antonio (RW) - Last weekend's hero scored his 26th league goal of his career, all of which have come from inside the box. He'll be looking to get on the scoresheet for the third game in a row.

Robert Snodgrass (CAM) - The Scotsman has earned the trust of his manager this term after a loan spell at Aston Villa threw his West Ham future into doubt last season. He has four goals and five assists so far in all competitions.

Felipe Anderson (LW) - The 26-year-old is the club's top scorer in the league with nine goals, but he only has one in his last 16 Premier League outings. He'll be looking to find the net on Saturday to end the drought.

Forward

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Javier Hernandez (ST) - The Mexican forward has returned from injury however was an unused substitute against Tottenham. With Arnoutovic an injury doubt, the 30-year-old could get the shout ahead of Lucas Perez.