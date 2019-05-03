West Ham vs Southampton: Ralph Hasenhüttl's Best Available Saints Lineup

Southampton travel to the London Stadium on Saturday knowing that relegation survival is secured after two draws on the bounce have mathematically earned them safety.

Ralph Hasenhüttl took the reins in December following the departure of Mark Hughes and found himself in a relegation scrap, with Saints sitting in 18th place.

He's managed to turn that around and can now enjoy the remaining two fixtures knowing that his side could potentially finish in 12th place.

Here's a look at how his side could lineup to face West Ham.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Angus Gunn (GK) - In his 11 games so far in the Premier League, the 23-year-old has three clean sheets to his name and has performed well since taking his place between the sticks.

Jan Bednarek (CB) - With 22 appearances in the league so far, the Pole has been an integral part of Hasenhüttl's defensive line and has a bright future at the top level.

Maya Yoshida (CB) - The fan favourite had been suffering with the flu earlier in the week, but should be fit to start on Saturday.

Jack Stephens (CB) - Jannik Vestergaard is confirmed to be out for the rest of the season with surgery potentially needed on a groin injury, and Stephens has slotted in nicely, impressing alongside Bednarek and Yoshida.

Midfielders

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Yan Valery (RWB) - Saints were tipped to struggle in the right-back area after the departure of Cedric Soares, however Valery has proven he's up to the task both in attack and defensively. At just 20 years old, he has fantastic potential.

James Ward-Prowse (CM) - Ward-Prowse has plied his trade in the Premier League since 2012, making his debut as a 17-year-old, and continues to cause havoc from set pieces. He has seven goals so far in the league this season.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - The Saints captain has made 29 appearances in the league so far this season and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

Ryan Bertrand (LWB) - The former Chelsea man is out of favour in the national squad, however continues to perform at a high level for Ralph Hasenhüttl. With exceptional pace and real attacking threat, Bertrand will be sure to cause problems for West Ham veteran Pablo Zabaleta.

Forwards

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Nathan Redmond (RW) - Redmond has been in fine form recently, contributing to four goals in his last six games and seems to have forged a good link with a rejuvenated Shane Long.

Stuart Armstrong (LW) - The former Celtic man came on as a substitute against Bournemouth last weekend after picking up a knock against Watford. Should he get the nod on Saturday, he will provide an offensive threat down the left and has shown great link up play with both Redmond and Long.

Shane Long (ST) - Long has four goals in his last five games and will be looking to carry his fine form into Saturday afternoon's clash. Fabianski will need to be on his toes should Long find himself in on goal. Yes, all of that was about Shane Long. Shane. Long.