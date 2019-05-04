Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals What Jurgen Klopp 'Hated' About His Game Following Move to Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that his reluctance to shoot was a habit that Jurgen Klopp detested following his move from Arsenal in 2017.

The 25-year-old recently returned to action after over a year out during the Reds' 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, with the midfielder almost marking his return with a goal in front of the Kop.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Oxlade-Chamberlain received a terrific reaction from the home fans when he came on against the Terriers, after taking his time to settle on Merseyside following his £35m move from the Gunners in 2017.

He spent six seasons at Arsenal, although during an interview with The Telegraph, revealed that their possession-based approach irked Klopp when it came to him getting into shooting positions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "The lessons I learned at Arsenal helped me in so many ways, but it did mean I had to adapt when I left.

367 days later... Welcome back, @Alex_OxChambo! 🙌



Listen to that Anfield reception! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hVYzSQphyC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2019

"The emphasis was different there. More about trying to find a better option. That was Arsenal's way and it had worked for them well. So, when I saw a run and heard a shout my instinct would be to play it.

"The boss [Klopp] hates that. He would say 'I don't watch you shooting all week [in training] to try to be Iniesta and thread a pass'. He would scream at me 'SHOOOOOT!' It goes in or it misses but in his head it is, 'So what? Mo and Sadio are running in'."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Oxlade-Chamberlain's return to fitness could be a timely boost for Liverpool, as they look to finish their season on a high. They remain in contention for the Premier League title with just two games remaining, but have their work cut out in the Champions League after losing the first-leg of their semi-final to Barcelona 3-0.