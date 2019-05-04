Arsenal vs Brighton: Chris Hughton's Best Available Seagulls Lineup

Brighton visit Arsenal on Sunday afternoon hoping to get the three points they need to ensure their Premier League status for a third season.

The Seagulls are 17th, a place and four points above Cardiff City, but the gap could be down to one if the Bluebirds beat Crystal Palace at home 24 hours earlier.

Chris Hughton's men gained a valuable point in their last game against Newcastle United and will want to build on that. However, they are without a win on the road since March and have never won away at Arsenal.

Here's how Hughton could set his side out for this difficult fixture.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Matt Ryan (GK) - Always dependable, Ryan has kept Brighton in certain games this season and kept scores down when they could have had an adverse effect on their goal difference.

Bruno (RB) - The captain has been at the club since 2012 and at 38 years old, has won his place back from Martin Montoya - starting three of the last four games.

Shane Duffy (CB) - The commanding Irishman has only missed three games this season and is a threat in the opposition penalty area, scoring five goals in the Premier League.

Lewis Dunk (CB) - Along with Duffy, Dunk put on a defensive masterclass in the team's last away game at Tottenham. It took a long range goal from Christian Eriksen for Spurs to snatch all three points in that game and the duo will need the same rearguard action on Sunday to keep Arsenal at bay.

Bernardo (LB) - After signing from RB Leipzig last summer, the Brazilian had to wait for his opportunity in the first team but has established himself as the first choice left-back at the club.

Midfielders

Anthony Knockaert (RM) - Made his return from suspension against Newcastle, last time out and is pushing for a place in the starting XI here.

Beram Kayal (CM) - With Davy Propper sidelined, Kayal should retain his place after a decent showing in his last match.

Pascal Groß (CM) - Scored the crucial equaliser in Brighton's previous game and if he hadn't been injured earlier this campaign, who knows what Brighton could have achieved this season.

Dale Stephens (CM) - Never shirks a challenge, Stephens will need to be at his sharpest to keep Mesut Ozil quite.

Solly March (LM) - The 24-year-old hasn't started the last two games but should start in place of the injured Jose Izquierdo. March is Brighton through and through and will do whatever it takes to keep them up.

Forward

Glenn Murray (ST) - He may not have scored in seven games but Murray is still the Seagulls top scorer. If Knockaert and Groß can create chances for him, he'll be a goalscoring threat - particularly in the air.