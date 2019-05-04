Atletico Madrid Eye Nicolás Otamendi Deal After Season of Discontent at Manchester City

Nicolás Otamendi could be set for a return to La Liga in the summer after falling out of favour at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old has played a bit part role at the Etihad Stadium this season, despite playing a vital role in last season's Premier League triumph - where City became the first side in history to reach the 100 points mark.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Vincent Kompany all ahead of him in the pecking order,

a summer move looks likely for Otamendi - and AS claim talks have already begun between the player's agent Jorge Mendes and Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is looking to put together a new look defensive line and feels Otamendi can be the experienced leader of the pack.

Diego Godin looks set to seal a summer switch to Inter while full-back Lucas Hernandez has already put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Bayern Munich worth a reported £80m.

Simeone knows the Manchester City defender fits the profile of his side and he has previous experience in La Liga. He spent a season at Valencia in 2015 before joining the Premier League champions, a deal in which Atletico were outbid in as they tried to sign Otamendi at the same time.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

The 31-year-old signed a new contract with City in January which runs until 2022, however, after slipping down the pecking order, he will likely seek a way out of Manchester and Atletico have the funds and the luxury of Champions League football to lure him to the Wanda Metropolitano.





They will have to fend off interest from fellow Spanish side Valencia, who are reportedly looking to re-sign the defender, as well as European powerhouses Juventus, Premier League duo Wolves and West Ham and interest from the Chinese Super League.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's men have two games left to retain the Premier League title and it remains to be seen whether Otamendi has played his last game for the club, having only made 17 league appearances this season.