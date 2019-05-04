Atlético Madrid: Los Rojiblancos Set for a Summer Rebuild After a Hugely Disappointing Season

This summer promises to be a significant one for Atlético Madrid. The capital club sit second in La Liga, with a comfortable gap above age old rivals Real Madrid, but it's been an underwhelming season overall.

Atlético failed to ever truly threaten Barcelona's position as league leaders, and exited the Copa del Rey to Girona in the last 16. The Champions League provided the biggest dose of disappointment, though, as Atlético squandered a 2-0 first leg advantage against Juventus and crashed out courtesy of a hat-trick from old foe Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's more than just disappointing results that will be causing Diego Simeone a headache this summer, with the Argentine set to lose a number of key players.





Inspirational captain Diego Godin will play his last game for Atlético in the coming weeks, with the Uruguayan centre back set to seal a move to Inter. Experienced full backs Juanfran and Filipe Luis could also leave on free transfers, as both players near the end of their contracts.

The ageing stars aren't the only ones moving on, either. World Cup winning defender Lucas Hernandez has agreed a move to Bayern Munich for a record €80m fee. Simeone favourite Diego Costa may also depart the Spanish capital, following poor form and his recent eight match suspension for abusing a referee.

The futures of players like Jan Oblak, Saúl Ñíguez and Rodri Hernández are more secure, though all continue to be linked with big money moves abroad.

With such a mix of experience and talent departing, Atlético are in need of fresh faces.

Simeone's side suffered greatly suffered from injuries this season, prompting influential midfielder Saul to play as an emergency left back on more than one occasion, and the departures will place further stress on an already thin squad.

The club have been linked with moves for Porto trio Alex Telles, Hector Herrera and Felipe Monteiro, three players who have impressed this season. Simeone has done much of his shopping in Portugal in recent years, with mixed results. While Radamel Falcao was a huge success, Jackson Martínez and Nicolás Gaitán were both big money flops.

Telles and Felipe would provide defensive reinforcements, but Simeone will also look to bring in options further up the field. The Argentine has been accused this season of failing to get the most out of his talented side, with some claiming that the emphasis on defence no longer suits the talent at the manager's disposal.

Club record signing Thomas Lemar hasn't exactly had a stellar season, but the Frenchman's pace and skill have been a valuable asset on the left of midfield. On the right, Gelson Martins failed to impress before being loaned out to Monaco, while Vitolo has failed to have any real impact since joining in 2017. The club has been linked with a number of options, including Villarreal's talented young Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze.

If Costa does leave, with Nikola Kalinić also on his way out, the club will need to bring in at least one striker to partner Antoine Griezmann. Simeone's side have been linked with Italy international Andrea Petagna, but reportedly face competition from Premier League sides Tottenham and Leicester.

If Atlético want to compete again next season, the club needs to rectify its recent patchy transfer business and get it right this time around. Another disappointing season will only make it harder for Atlético to keep hold of its prized assets.





With Real Madrid set to spend big and Barcelona having already secured the singing of Dutch wonderkid Frenkie De Jong, Simeone has a big job on his hands to keep up. This could well be a defining summer for Atlético.