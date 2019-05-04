Barcelona Draw Up Three-Man Shortlist as Potential Replacements for Jasper Cillessen

Barcelona have identified Andre Onana, Yann Sommer and Pau Lopez in a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Jasper Cillessen this summer.

The Dutchman has spent another season as understudy to first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Camp Nou this summer, with the German widely regarded as the standout goalkeeping performer in Europe this term, and Barcelona's no 2 is expected to move on in the summer.

Cillessen has made just six Copa del Rey appearances and a single Champions League run-out this term, but has impressed when given the chance. According to Marca, Barcelona will still expect to receive a substantial fee should the Dutchman depart, and will look to reinvest the money in one of three targets as his replacement:

Andre Onana





After starring between the sticks during Ajax's remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals, Andre Onana has emerged as Barça's first choice candidate to replace the outgoing Cillessen.

The 23-year-old only recently signed a new contract in Amsterdam, but spent five years in Barça's youth academy earlier in his career - and those ties with the La Liga champions could make a return to Catalonia all the more tempting.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With Ajax currently 1-0 up from the first leg of their semi-final tie against Tottenham, the Eredivisie side are well-placed to advance to the Champions League final in stunning fashion, and those exploits are likely to drive up Onana's price tag. However, it remains to be seen whether the Cameroonian would accept a role as backup to Ter Stegen at Barca.

Yann Sommer





A more seasoned option at the age of 30, Sommer has a wealth of experience to offer as Switzerland's No 1, and also replaced Ter Stegen as first choice at Borussia Monchengladbach when the German departed for Catalonia in 2014.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Again, it would remain to be seen whether Sommer would be willing to accept an understudy role, given that the Swiss veteran is accustomed to regular first team action, but a potential switch to Camp Nou could represent an irresistible step up to a higher level.

Pau Lopez





A familiar face from the domestic scene, Barça could turn to an alternative from within La Liga in the form of Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

The 24-year-old is well known to the Catalan giants from some heated previous encounters during his time with local rivals Espanyol, from whom he joined Betis on a free transfer last summer.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Lopez has since enjoyed a fine campaign, making 32 La Liga appearances for the Seville-based outfit, and has become third choice goalkeeper for the Spanish national team, behind Manchester United star David de Gea and Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Whoever they opt to move for, Barça's pulling power is likely to persuade the talented trio to seek a new challenge; but they may not need to act at all if Cillessen ends up staying put.