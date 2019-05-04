Bayern Munich 'Prioritise' Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag as Next Appointment in Bavaria

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich want to make Erik ten Hag their next manager following his outstanding display in charge of Ajax this season.

The Dutchman's side have got one foot in the final of the Champions League final following their 1-0 win in the first leg of their match against Tottenham, but many expect that Ajax's squad will be dismantled this summer as Europe's biggest clubs eye new signings.

It's not just their players that could be poached from other teams across the continent, as RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi‏ claims Bayern Munich have made appointing Ten Hag as their new manager a 'priority'.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It's claimed that there has already been contact between the Bavarian giants and Ten Hag, who spent two years in charge of Bayern Munich's second team before moving to FC Utrecht in 2015.

There has been some contradiction over how far Bayern Munich have pursued their interest in Ten Hag, however, as although he is their top candidate to take over, Sport Bild's Christian Falk claims there hasn't been any contact yet.

Current manager Niko Kovač still appears to have an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena even though his side are on the brink of winning a domestic double for the first time since 2016.

They're two points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table ahead of the weekend's action, and they're expected to extend that lead on Saturday afternoon against relegation candidates Hannover, at least until Lucien Favre's side kick-off in the Topspiel. 

Bayern Munich are also in the final of the DFB-Pokal where they'll face RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion on May 25.

