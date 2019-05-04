Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nine-Man Spurs Suffer Top Four Blow

Tottenham had two of their players sent off as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham were much the better side during the first-half, but they were ultimately left frustrated as debutante Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers repelled everything that came his way. With the interval looming, the game was suddenly flipped on its head when Son Heung-min was given his marching orders following an off-the-ball incident with Jefferson Lerma.



It took just two minutes into the second-half for the situation to become even more desperate for Mauricio Pochettino's men. Juan Foyth was brought on as a half-time substitute and was instantly sent off for a dangerous tackle, drastically altering the outlook of the game.

Bournemouth struggled to break down a resolute Tottenham defence, but they were able to find a winning goal right at the death through Nathan Ake. The Dutchman rose highest from a corner and directed his header into the bottom corner, securing all three points for the Cherries.

BOURNEMOUTH



Key Talking Point

Bournemouth have already secured their Premier League status for another season, so there are a few underlying concerns that Eddie Howe's men will be coasting until the end of the current campaign.

Those doubts looked to be rather accurate in the second-half as, despite having a two-man advantage they found it difficult to failed to truly test the Tottenham back line. However, they kept plugging away and were awarded for their diligence with a late goal which was the perfect way to finish their final home game of the season.

There's still a chance they could finish the season as high as 11th in the table, so there is still plenty for the Cherries to fight for heading into the final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Travers (9*); Smith (6), Cook (7), Simpson (6), Clyne (5); Ibe, (6), Ake (7), Lerma (6), Fraser (6); King (6), Wilson (7).

Substitutes: Mousset (6).

Star Man - Mark Travers





Asmir Begovic's poor from has been an area of genuine concern for Bournemouth this season and, as Artur Boruc is far from a long-term solution between the sticks, the goalkeeping situation at the Vitality looks to be a little uncertain.

Eddie Howe opted to provide 19-year-old Mark Travers his Bournemouth debut and the manager's faith was repaid in style. Travers put in an excellent performance, making a string of fine saves, and he noticeably grew in confidence as the game progressed.





Begovic's future appears to lie away from the south coast, but Travers' performance may indicate that the Cherries won't need to go in search of a high-profile replacement for the Bosnian any time soon.

TOTTENHAM

Key Talking Point

While the table reads well for Tottenham, their recent form in the Premier League certainly doesn't. They'd won just three of their previous ten league games heading into this one, but they still knew that a win would secure a top four spot.

They started the game very well and were unfortunate not to be ahead, but the two red cards ultimately killed any chances of picking up a positive result. They dug their heels in and defended well - especially with Victor Wanyama acting as a makeshift centre-back - but it was only ever going to take one lapse in concentration to finish them off.

The only saving grace for Spurs is that the rest of the top four have been equally poor form, so their hopes of finishing in the top four still remain firmly in their hands heading into the final day against Everton.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lloris (6); Trippier (5), Sanchez (6), Alderweireld (6), Rose (6); Dier (3), Sissoko (6), Eriksen (6), Moura (7), Alli (6); Son (3).

Substitutes: Wanyama (6), Foyth (2), Davies (N/A).

Star Man - Moussa Sissoko





Sissoko has become Tottenham's most important player heading into the final stages of the season, which goes to show how much the Frenchman has improved his all-round game in 2018/19.

After the two red cards, Sissoko took it upon himself to adopt practically every position on the pitch, using his athleticism to great effect - both in defence and attack.

It was interesting to see that Pochettino opted to substitute him during the closing exchanges over the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, demonstrating just how highly rated the midfielder is these days.

Looking Ahead

Bournemouth are set to round off their 2018/19 campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace next Sunday, while Tottenham will now be focusing on their Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax on Wednesday.