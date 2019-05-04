Cardiff City Officially Relegated Back to the Championship After Defeat to Crystal Palace

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Cardiff City have become the third and final team to be confirmed as sides relegated from the Premier League this season following their 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town and Fulham have cemented their place in the drop zone for some time, but there was hope for Cardiff that they could still pull off the great escape if they avoided defeat this weekend.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But goals from Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi and Andros Townsend for Crystal Palace have ensured that Neil Warnock's side can no longer mathematically survive relegation.


Confirmation for Cardiff City also cements Brighton & Hove Albion's in the top flight next season, ahead of their trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Cardiff have won just nine games in the Premier League this season, while their four draws means that the Bluebirds can only end the season on a maximum of 34 points.

Although they've got the best goal difference out of any of the relegated teams at this stage of the season, Cardiff's struggles to find the back of the net throughout the campaign has proved to be their ultimate downfall.

Along with Fulham and Huddersfield, Cardiff City will be replaced in the top flight next season by Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

One of either Leeds United, West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby County could also join them through the playoffs, although Middlesborough and Bristol City are still in with a chance of finishing inside the top six.

