Celtic Crowned Scottish Premiership Champions for Eighth Consecutive Season

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for an eighth consecutive season following their 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Goals from Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Odsonne Edouard sealed the win for the visitors, who knew that a win would've guaranteed them the title, which is their 50th in the club's history. 

It means the club remain on course for securing an unprecedented domestic treble-treble if they beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 25, having already beaten Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup final earlier this season. 

Having begun the season under Brendan Rodgers, it's Neil Lennon who has seen Celtic over the line in terms of winning the league, after the former left for Leicester City earlier this season. 

The league triumph means Celtic have won the league in 11 of the past 14 league seasons, as they continue to dominate football north of the border, and it appears to be a reign that shows no sign of ending anytime soon. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Celtic still have two league games remaining this season, the first of which is at Ibrox against bitter rivals Rangers, while rounding off their league season in front of their home fans against Hearts on May 19 - before meeting in the Scottish Cup final six days later. 

