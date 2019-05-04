Christian Pulisic scored a great opener against Werder Bremen on Saturday as BVB battles Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

The 20-year-old American star wasted no time in grabbing his goal as he made a fantastic run in the opponent's half, picked up the ball from Thomas Delaney, took on four players and calmly put it past Jiri Pavlenka in the sixth minute. It was his third goal of the season.

Captain America out here moving like Hazard, Pulisic needed asap. #Loanwatch pic.twitter.com/f5tYZd8ak6 — Lampard burner account (@ftblsince1905) May 4, 2019

It's been an inconsistent season for Pulisic, cursed with injuries, but now fully healthy, the Hershey-born talent aims to help Dortmund beat out first-place Bayern Munich - who won 3-1 against Hannover earlier - for the league title before he heads to the Premier League and Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Dortmund currently leads 2-0 against its opponent as Paco Alcacer grabbed the second thanks to an impressive free-kick just before the break.