Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he is annoyed and tired at having to prove his quality as one of the world's best players every year.

The Portuguese superstar has enjoyed a productive debut campaign in Turin, scoring 21 goals in 29 Serie A appearances to help Massimiliano Allegri's side retain the Italian title after completing a mega-money move from Real Madrid last summer.

However, after being among the favourites for European glory this term, Juventus crashed out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage to Ronaldo's old foes Atletico Madrid, and that has dented the 35-year-old's bid to remain among the continent's leading stars.

As quoted by Marca, Ronaldo admitted to ICON Magazine from El Pais: "I won't deny that sometimes I get annoyed and tired because it seems as though every year I have to prove that I'm very good.

"It's difficult, you have extra pressure of having to prove something to people and it's not only for you, but your mother, your son. It makes you more active.

"You have to train, but there comes a time when you have to say, 'Look, let me be...'

"You have to be humble. You have to learn that you don't know everything and, if you're smart, you improve little things that make you a better athlete.

"I've adapted perfectly at Juventus. They saw that I'm not a smoke seller. They saw that I'm Cristiano Ronaldo and that I am what I am because I take care of myself.

"Why have I won five Ballon d'Ors and five Champions Leagues?"

Despite his successful first season in Serie A, Ronaldo admitted that he maintains strong feelings towards the city of Madrid and Los Blancos' fans.

"I can't forget or hide my problems with the tax authorities, my life is like an open book," Ronaldo added.

"I wanted to provide some jobs [with my hair transplant clinic]. I know people love me, they know I gave a lot to the club and it also gave me a lot.

"They say to me in the street, 'Cris, come home, it's always your home' and I like to hear that.

"People are always judging. They say, 'It's over already, he's 33, 34 or 35 years of age'. You want to surprise people."