Daniel Levy 'Not Concerned' After Reports Claim Christian Eriksen Has Agreed Terms With Real Madrid

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is not worried about the future of midfielder Christian Eriksen following reports that the Dane had agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract next season after failing to agree on new terms with the club and many expect that Eriksen will force through a cut-price move away from north London at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with Eriksen before the transfer window opens, but Football Insider have learned that Levy is "unconcerned" about these latest rumours about the midfielder's future.

The Tottenham chairman is adamant that Eriksen will not be available on the cheap this summer and is sticking to the Dane's £140m price tag, even though he could walk away for free in 2020.





There is also still hope that Eriksen could yet sign a new long-term contract in north London, although it's becoming increasingly likely that his future lies away from the club.

Eriksen first joined Tottenham in a £13m deal in 2013, ending a four-year spell rising through the youth ranks at Ajax.

He's made 274 appearances for the club during that time, announcing himself as one of European football's best midfielders by being directly involved in 151 goals.

Eriksen has also been attracting interest from Barcelona, but it's their La Liga rivals Real Madrid who are expected to be closest to his signature as they're preparing to have a major summer overhaul of their squad.

Los Blancos have already secured deals for Rodrygo and Éder Militão, while Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is another marquee target for the club.