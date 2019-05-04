Harvey Elliott Becomes the Premier League's Youngest Ever Player After Making Fulham Debut

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Harvery Elliott has made history following his introduction for Fulham against Wolves by becoming the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League. 

It was the 88th minute when interim manager Scott Parker turned to the winger, bringing him on for his first taste of Premier League action for the Cottagers at Molineux, who eventually lost the game 1-0. 

At 16 years and 30 days, Elliott has made it into the Premier League's history books, with him taking the title of the competition's youngest ever player.

Fulham in fact occupy the top two positions when it comes to youngest ever Premier League debutantes, as defender Matthew Briggs previously held the record at 16 years and 68 days following his debut in 2007. 

Elliott is considered a major talent at Fulham, and has already experienced first-team football for them this season with a nine-minute cameo against Millwall in the EFL Cup earlier this season. 

The winger is also rising through the ranks of the England set-up, having played for the Three Lions at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 level.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Fulham's relegation from the Premier League could in fact benefit Elliott next season, who could be afforded more opportunities in the Championship, especially if Scott Parker is given the job on a full-time basis.  

