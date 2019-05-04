Huddersfield vs Man United: Jan Siewert's Best Available Terriers Lineup

Huddersfield Town host Manchester United this weekend in what will be the club's final home game in the top division for at least one season, as they prepare for a return to the Championship.

The side have lost their last nine league games and will be desperate to give their home fans something to cheer, having served up just two victories at the John Smith's Stadium all campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

To get the victory they will have to add to their tally of nine goals scored at home this season and here is how Jan Siewert could set his side up to try and get the three points.

Here is how they could lineup to face Man Utd.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jonas Lossl (GK) - The 30-year-old has returned to the side following Ben Hamer's injury and, with Hamer not certain to be fit for the weekend, Lossl will keep his place.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Tommy Smith (RB) - Despite Florent Hadergjonaj being fit enough to regain his place in the squad, club captain Smith is expected to keep his place on the right side of the back four.

Christopher Schindler (CB) - Recently voted as the club's player of the year and is fully deserving of the reward after a strong season, despite being part of a defence which has conceded 74 goals in the Premier League.

Terence Kongolo (CB) - Huddersfield's record signing has struggled at times this season and was unable to contain the Liverpool front three last Friday but should start ahead of Mathias Jorgensen.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Erik Durm (LB) - Still appears to be coming to terms with the pace of English football despite approaching the end of his first season but has shown signs of improvement recently so should stay ahead of Chris Lowe at left back.

Midfield

Jon Stankovic (CDM) - The Slovenian came into the side at Anfield last week in an attempt to add more defensive solidity in midfield. Despite being unable to contain Liverpool he may well be asked to do the same job at the weekend, particularly if Aaron Mooy fails a late fitness test.

Elias Kachunga (RM) - The DR Congo international is yet to score this season but Siewert may choose to use his direct running style to cause problems for a United defence which has not kept a clean sheet in 13 games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Jonathan Hogg (CM) - The tough-tackling midfielder has been a virtual ever-present this season and his energy and aggression will be vital in combatting the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera on Sunday.

Juninho Bacuna (CM) - The Netherlands Under-21 international has become a key figure since Siewert took over and will keep his place in the middle of the park.

Isaac Mbenza (LM) - The 23-year-old winger is still yet to find the back of the net for Huddersfield but has started the last two games and should make that three in a row against United.

Attack

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Karlan Grant (ST) - The January signing has been excellent since arriving at the club and is already the team's top scorer for the season. The Terriers will have a fight on their hands to keep him in the summer but would be wise to do so, as he looks to be their best chance of returning to the top flight.