Huddersfield vs Man United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Best Available Red Devils Lineup

Manchester United travel to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday to face Huddersfield Town, knowing only a victory will do as they continue their fight for place in next year's UEFA Champions League.

The 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea last week means United remain in sixth and are three points behind the Blues with just two games left.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Trouble is stirring at Old Trafford with plenty of players under-performing, and seemingly keen to leave the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some big decisions to make regarding his team selection.





However, whatever side he picks, the Norwegian will be confident of getting maximum points against the league's bottom club, who have won just twice at their home ground all season.

Here is how United could line up this weekend.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

David De Gea (GK) - The biggest decision Solskjaer has to make is what to do in goal, with De Gea making costly mistakes in recent weeks which have cost the club at home and in Europe. The manager has said he will continue to back the Spain international and that is not expected to change this weekend despite some fans calling for Sergio Romero to start.

Ashley Young (RB) - The 33-year-old has drawn the ire of United supporters in recent weeks but has been a regular performer under Solskjaer and the stand-in captain should continue in the side ahead of Diogo Dalot.

Chris Smalling (CB) - With Eric Bailly picking up a season-ending knee injury against Chelsea, Smalling is due to come back into the side to resume his partnership with Victor Lindelof, which has been United's most consistent defensive pairing this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Victor Lindelof (CB) - The Swedish international has been one of the few players to have come out of this campaign with his stock improved having asserted himself as the club's first-choice centre half.

Luke Shaw (LB) - The 23-year-old is now showing the form that earned him his £30m move to United in 2014 and the England defender is sure to start again on Sunday, having become one of the most important players in the side.

Midfield

Ander Herrera (CM) - The Spanish midfielder remains a key player in the United midfield and was excellent against Chelsea last week. The 29-year-old disappointingly appears to be on his way to Paris Saint Germain this summer however/

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) - The academy product has been a revelation in recent weeks and fully deserves to start ahead of Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park. His energy and forward passing could be crucial against a dogged Huddersfield side.

Paul Pogba (CM) - The French enigma is once again blowing more cold than hot and was ineffective in the huge recent games against Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea. Will no doubt keep his place in midfield however, and will be looking to add to the two goals he scored against the Terriers in the reverse fixture in December.

Attack

Juan Mata (RW) - The 31-year-old has recently been offered a new contract by United and he proved why they should keep him with a goal against his former side last Sunday.





Marcus Rashford (ST) - The England forward should be fit to start despite having to come off after just over an hour against Chelsea. Remains vital to the way the Red Devils want to play and should stay in the starting XI, despite not scoring since the game against Watford at the end of March.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Anthony Martial (LW) - Like Rashford, the 23-year-old has not scored since the Watford match and drew criticism this week from his manager and the fans for a lack of effort in the warm up ahead of the Chelsea game.