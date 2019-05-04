Leandro Trossard's Agent Angling for Bundesliga Move Although Arsenal Deal Could Still Happen

Leandro Trossard's agent has claimed that a move to Germany will be the best option for his client this summer, but has not ruled out a potential move to Arsenal.

The Genk forward has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Belgium, scoring 22 goals and assisting nine more in 43 games across all competitions.

His representative, Josy Comhair, has now indicated that this summer is the right time for Trossard to leave the Belgian side and, despite apparent interest from Unai Emery's side, he has expressed a desire to see him ply his trade in the Bundesliga, with Wolfsburg reportedly interested in securing his signature.

In an interview with Belgian outlet, Het Nieuwsblad, Comhair explained that, although he has a preference to see the 24-year-old develop further in Germany before a big move to England later in his career, he may well end up in the Premier League next season.





He said: “There is no agreement with any club yet. But I think that Germany is a beautiful country for him. You can take it one step higher via Germany.





“Because with Arsenal you are immediately at the highest level and you can almost only go down. But yes, it can also be Arsenal.”

If he is to leave Genk during the upcoming transfer window, the fee is expected to top the club-record €17m they received when Wilfred Ndidi left to join Leicester City in 2017, and Comhair insists that any team looking to purchase the Genk captain must pay at least €20m.

He added: “If you sell Ndidi for €17m, you can sell Leandro for 20, you know. For less than 20 million you don’t have Leandro.”





Arsenal boss, Emery, is keen to sign a wide-man this summer with Danny Welbeck set to leave the club when his contract expires and Denis Suarez returning to Barcelona at the end of his loan deal.

Fellow wingers Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi have scored just 11 goals between them this campaign and the Spanish coach is looking for a greater attacking threat from the wide positions to help ease the burden on strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.