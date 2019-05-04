Luka Jovic: Real Madrid 'Agree Deal' With Eintracht Frankfurt Worth €60m

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the much sought after Luka Jovic, for a fee in the region of €60m.

The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season by scoring 26 goals in all competitions, having moved to the Bundesliga on loan last summer.

After months of speculation linking Jovic with some of the world's biggest clubs - Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea to name just three - it appears as though Zinedine Zidane's side have landed the knockout punch by agreeing a deal with Frankfurt.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Leading Spanish publication AS state that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, with €48m being paid to the German club and former club Benfica, who must be regretting their decision to let Jovic leave in the first place, set to pocket €12m from the deal, because of a 20% sell on clause that they negotiated with Frankfurt during his sale.

The report claims that Jovic's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu is not to replace Karim Benzema up front, but to provide Zidane with another striking option - though it's likely it will be one or the other playing from the start.

To further facilitate the deal, it's claimed by Marca that Frankfurt want to take misfiring Mariano Diaz to Germany as a direct replacement for Jovic. He only re-joined Real Madrid last summer after firing 21 goals during an impressive campaign with Lyon last season, but has failed to fire in the Spanish capital - playing just 656 minutes of football this season.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Jovic's arrival in Madrid could be the start of a quite magical summer, if all the reports we read are to be believed. Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen are all reportedly on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's wish list; though he may be left scratching his head for funding to complete all of those deals.

In Jovic though, Real may well have secured the hottest striking commodity in European football, and they will hope that he can fire them back towards La Liga glory after a bitterly disappointing season.