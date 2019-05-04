Luka Jovic: Real Madrid 'Agree Deal' With Eintracht Frankfurt Worth €60m

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the much sought after Luka Jovic, for a fee in the region of €60m.

The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season by scoring 26 goals in all competitions, having moved to the Bundesliga on loan last summer.

After months of speculation linking Jovic with some of the world's biggest clubs - Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea to name just three - it appears as though Zinedine Zidane's side have landed the knockout punch by agreeing a deal with Frankfurt.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

Leading Spanish publication AS state that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, with €48m being paid to the German club and former club Benfica, who must be regretting their decision to let Jovic leave in the first place, set to pocket €12m from the deal, because of a 20% sell on clause that they negotiated with Frankfurt during his sale.

The report claims that Jovic's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu is not to replace Karim Benzema up front, but to provide Zidane with another striking option - though it's likely it will be one or the other playing from the start.

To further facilitate the deal, it's claimed by Marca that Frankfurt want to take misfiring Mariano Diaz to Germany as a direct replacement for Jovic. He only re-joined Real Madrid last summer after firing 21 goals during an impressive campaign with Lyon last season, but has failed to fire in the Spanish capital - playing just 656 minutes of football this season.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Jovic's arrival in Madrid could be the start of a quite magical summer, if all the reports we read are to be believed. Eden HazardPaul Pogba and Christian Eriksen are all reportedly on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's wish list; though he may be left scratching his head for funding to complete all of those deals.

In Jovic though, Real may well have secured the hottest striking commodity in European football, and they will hope that he can fire them back towards La Liga glory after a bitterly disappointing season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message