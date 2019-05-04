Man Utd to Stand Firm on Paul Pogba Valuation Amid Fresh Claims He Wants to Join Real Madrid

By 90Min
May 04, 2019

Paul Pogba is back in the headlines once more, with fresh claims that Manchester United will fight to keep him at the club this summer - although they would be tempted to sell him to Real Madrid if they receive an offer in excess of £160m.

The 26-year-old was the subject of Barcelona's interest last summer, although the Red Devils managed to keep hold of the World Cup winner, but appear to be facing a bigger challenge in making him stay this time around.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail however, United's stance will be a firm one when it comes to discussing the potential sale of Pogba, who has two years left on his current deal with the option of a third, as they look to retain arguably their most talented player. 

While the club are desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman though, the Mail claim that offers in the region of £160m will be taken seriously, which is significantly more than the £89m they paid Juventus in 2016 to re-sign him. 

Pogba, who was recently named in the PFA Team of the Season, has cut a forlorn figure at times this season as talk of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu refuse to go away. 

Recent reports have claimed the midfielder is 'very keen' on a transfer to the Spanish capital, so much so that he's looking to engineer the move himself and leave United for the second time in his career. 

Pogba, whose scored 13 goals and provided nine Premier League assists this season, is thought to be frustrated at the current state of the club, and they appear set to miss out on the top four for a fourth time in six seasons.

United are currently three points behind fourth-place Chelsea in sixth, which would see them miss out on next season's Champions League, and potentially be the catalyst for Pogba's proposed move to Real Madrid

