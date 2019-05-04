Manchester City 3-0 West Ham: City Regain Women's FA Cup With Emphatic Win Over Brave Hammers

Manchester City won the Women's FA Cup on Saturday evening with a hard-fought 3-0 win over a depleted West Ham in front of 43,264 fans at Wembley.

The crucial goal came early in the second half from Keira Walsh, who took aim from 25 yards with a speculative shot which wrong-footed Amy Moorhouse in the Hammers' goal.

City continued to pile on the pressure without ever looking secure, West Ham's Alisha Lehmann in particular causing Nick Cushing's side a number of problems with her pace and constant running, but the result was wrapped up with ten minutes to go when Georgia Stanway's shot squirmed in from a deflection of Brooke Hendrix.

Lauren Hemp wrapped up the result two minutes from time when she dinked the ball over the onrushing Moorhouse from the left-hand side of the box.

Man City

Key Talking Point

City regained the FA Cup despite a shaky first half in which they were lucky not to concede a penalty when Alisha Lehmann went down in the box – with replays appearing to show slight contact before she went down. The 2017 FA Cup winners weren't to be denied though, and thoughts now turn to next weekend's season finale against WSL champions elect Arsenal at Meadow Park.  @ManCityWomen take the lead through @keira_walsh!!! pic.twitter.com/wrfiKIGvE7 — The SSE Women's FA Cup (@SSEWomensFACup) May 4, 2019 The Gunners wrapped up the title last weekend with a 4-0 win over Brighton, but City can regain a measure of pride to go with their cup win if they can avoid defeat – having not lost a domestic match all season. Player Ratings Starting XI: Bardsley (8), Stokes (6), Beattie (6), Houghton (7), McManus (6), Scott (7), Walsh (9*), Wullaert (6), Weir (6), Stanway (8), Parris (7). Subs: Hemp (7), Emslie (N/A). Star Player - Keira Walsh At the centre of all of City's best moves, Walsh picked apart a tired West Ham with precise passing and neat control on the ball – putting the icing on the cake with a long-range finish which completely wrong-footed Moorhouse. Only @keira_walsh third goal for Manchester City. A good time to get it is an understatement. — Rich Laverty (@RichJLaverty) May 4, 2019 An honourable mention too for Karen Bardsley, who kept City in the match in the first half with one particularly fine save from a Jane Ross header; springing to her right to palm the ball away. West Ham Key Talking Point

The Hammers came into the match shorn of a number of players – to the point that manager Matt Beard could only name six substitutes for the biggest one-off match in the club's history. Despite that, there were only two changes from the starting lineup for the dramatic semi-final penalty shootout win over Reading – Adriana Leon and Ria Percival replacing Leanne Kiernan and Lucienne Reichardt, both of whom started on the bench. Suddenly we're up the other end! Amazing pace by @kiernan_leanne, who plays in @lehmann_alisha! The shot is saved by Bardsley.#SSEWomensFACup 1-0 [70] — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 4, 2019 The underdogs started strong, looking solid throughout the first half, but looked to run out of legs a little as the match ran on. Rarely was that more in evidence than around the hour mark when, in a foot race with Steph Houghton, Jane Ross was outpaced by a solid couple of yards. She came off maybe 90 seconds later.