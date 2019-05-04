Manchester United to Be Offered Keylor Navas as David de Gea's Future Remains Unclear

Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Keylor Navas from Real Madrid this summer as David de Gea continues to stall over a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain international will be able to walk away from the north-west on a free transfer at the end of next season following what would be a nine-year spell at the club, having arrived from Atlético Madrid in 2011.

But De Gea is also being linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, and The Telegraph claims that Real Madrid will look capitalise by offloading Navas to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at the end of the season.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The Costa Rica international has fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabéu following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, while even Zinedine Zidane's return hasn't offered Navas another chance at first-team football.

They're looking at teams in the Premier League as potential suitors for the 32-year-old shot-stopper, but United have stood out as a potential new club for Navas for two reasons.

The first is De Gea's uncertain future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but Real Madrid are also considering using Navas as a bargaining chip in negotiations for Paul Pogba if they decide to bid for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

The Telegraph adds that is unclear if Manchester United would be interested in adding Navas to their ranks, but that the club are already in contact with a number of agents ahead of the summer transfer window.